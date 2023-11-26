BurgerFuel pulls cars after Christmas parade incident

Ambulance staff tend to an injured person after a BurgerFuel car swerved into a crowd at the Avondale Santa Parade. Photos: NZ Herald

The BurgerFuel cars that have featured in Christmas parades and other events for nearly three decades are being put on immediate hold after one rolled into two people at the Avondale Santa Parade yesterday.

One adult and two children were pulled from a car and assaulted, and a total of six people were injured following the incident.

"This was an incredibly unfortunate accident and we sincerely regret that it occurred. We have reached out to the organisers and those affected, and we will continue to assist police," a BurgerFuel spokeswoman told the Herald this morning.

"We were guided by the police who assessed the situation and determined mechanical failure, releasing that publicly as the cause. The police have retained the vehicle."

But the spokeswoman said it was still unclear whether the accident was due to mechanical failure or driver error.

"We will not be able to confirm this with certainty until the vehicle undergoes a full independent mechanical assessment," she said.

"We have featured these cars in many events for nearly 30 years without incident, but as a precaution, have put an immediate hold on the cars until further review."

The Avondale Buisness Association is seeking a "sincere apology" and calling on BurgerFuel to rectify the situation.

Chairman Marcus Amosa said in a statement: "Rather than attributing the incident to a mechanical failure, the community urges BurgerFuel to acknowledge the driver’s actions, express regret, and commit to rectifying the situation".

Amosa said the Burger Fuel vehicles were revving and screeching as they approached the stage, and created skid marks behind the lead vehicle.

"Concerns immediately arose among the crowd, particularly regarding the appropriateness of such vehicular behaviour in a confined space where small children were present," he said.

"It is essential for BurgerFuel to move beyond citing mechanical failure as the sole cause and openly address the driver’s inappropriate conduct."

A BurgerFuel car collided with a brass band at the Avondale Santa parade.

Amosa said a sincere apology from BurgerFuel and a commitment from the company to work towards making amends for the disruption and distress caused during the event was important to the community.

"BurgerFuel needs to draw a clear line between their brand and the behaviour of their drivers," Amosa said.

"Instead of attributing the incident solely to a mechanical failure, an acknowledgment of the driver’s actions and a genuine commitment to making things right would be more appropriate."

Relieving Auckland City District Commander inspector Jacqui Whittaker said yesterday that a vehicle that was part of the parade appeared to have experienced a mechanical malfunction and rolled slowly into two pedestrians who were standing in front of the stage.

The pedestrians were moderately injured.

"Unfortunately, a small group of people took it upon themselves to retaliate, and three people - including two children - were pulled from the vehicle and assaulted," Whittaker said.

"Three people received minor injuries but were not transported to hospital."

Overall, six people were injured.

Police were working to identify those responsible for the assault and determine what occurred.

"We understand this was an unsettling event, where multiple people have become injured, and not the end to the parade which was wanted. However, police want to send a clear message - please do not take matters into your own hands," Whittaker said.

"As this incident demonstrates, something may not be what it seems to you at first, and others stepping in can result in unnecessary injuries and further distress."

Tensions were high after the Great North Rd incident, which happened about 11.45am, and it is understood the crowd jumped on the bonnet of the car and smashed their fists on it and that Māori wardens had to hold them back.

The car had two children sitting in the back seat and had BurgerFuel branding.

NZME’s Michael Burgess was at the parade and said two purple BurgerFuel muscle cars were travelling down Great North Rd.

"They were revving a lot. As they got to the end, [one of the drivers] tried to do it again.

Burgess said several people were knocked over in the car.

"Everyone descended on his car, you know."

Burgess said the parade was then stopped before Santa had appeared. Three ambulances were at the scene.