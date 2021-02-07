Sunday, 7 February 2021

Burns victim dies a month after house fire

    1. News
    2. National

    A person has succumbed to injuries suffered more than a month ago in a central North Island house fire.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said the victim was taken to hospital after a blaze broke out in a home in Hingaia St, Turangi, on January 5.

    Emergency services were called to the residential property at 7.10pm.

    "An individual suffered burns, was taken to hospital, and has passed away this morning," the spokesperson said.

    An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the fatal fire.

    NZ Herald
