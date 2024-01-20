Canterbury fires: risk remains on another hot day

A fire along Racecourse Rd has been contained. Photo: RNZ

Firefighters remain at the scene of two major blazes in the Canterbury region as more hot and windy weather is forecast for Saturday.

On Friday, vegetation fires broke out in Loburn and Amberley, but were contained in the evening.

However, Fire and Emergency NZ warns the fire risk in the region remains high, with strong winds and hotter temperatures forecast for Saturday.

"Canterbury residents are reminded to take extreme care with all activities that could cause a spark that will set vegetation on fire."

Firefighters were at the blazes overnight and were being relieved by new crews this morning. However, Fenz said today it's expected it will take several days to fully extinguish the fire at Amberley.

Loburn

In a statement this morning, Fenz said about 17 firefighters at Loburn monitored and dampened down hotspots in the 10ha area overnight along Loburn Whiterock Rd where a number of grass and vegetation fires broke out yesterday afternoon.

Roads around the Loburn fires would remain closed while about 30 fresh firefighters and six staff, supported by heavy machinery, work to fully extinguish the fires in the area. They will be supported by aircraft if needed. Windier conditions were expected later today.

A number of homes and properties were destroyed or damaged by the fire and Fenz would carry out a detailed assessment of damage to properties this morning.

Fenz and Council Welfare staff at the Baptist Church are arranging a meeting for Loburn fire evacuees and other affected residents at the Council Chambers (215 High St, Rangiora) at 11am this morning.

Amberley

The fire just outside Amberley has been contained to an area of about 1km and evacuated residents were able to return home.

Fenz said in a statement today about 17 firefighters worked overnight to monitor and dampen down hotspots.

Today six crews supported by heavy machinery would continue to work on hotspots and flareups and a helicopter was on standby.

It is expected it will take several days to fully extinguish the fire at Amberley.

Residents who were evacuated from the area near the fire ground have been allowed back home.

"Cordons remain in place and people are asked to stay well away from the area to let our crews focus on their work."

Extreme care needed - Fenz

Parts of the South Island were already in a prohibited fire season - but all permits have been suspended for the rest of Canterbury until Monday due to the ongoing risk.

District manager Rob Hands said they were asking people in the region to not partake in any activities with a spark hazard - such as welding or grinding.

"We just ask that people are, if they have been using fire as a main tool to clean up their section etcetera, that they should go and check their fires, that they are out and extinguish them with water and then restrict the activities that they are doing."

Canterbury was in for another scorcher on Saturday, with temperatures into the 30s in many places.

Banks Peninsula is forecast to have a high of 33degC, and Christchurch is expected to reach 32degC.

Fire and Emergency’s Regional Coordination Centre in Christchurch has been activated to support the multiple incidents, including on the West Coast where brigades are ready to assist with flooding.

- RNZ and ODT Online