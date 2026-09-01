The government says screening for cervical cancer will be free from March next year.

Health Minister Simeon Brown and Women's Minister Nicola Grigg made the announcement on Tuesday.

Brown said from March 1, all eligible women aged 25 to 69 would have free screenings - implementing a recommendation from successive Parliamentary Reviews since 2018.

He said cervical cancer was one of the most preventable diseases, but cost could be a barrier to screening, with around 55% of eligible women now paying anywhere from $35 to more than $100 for appointments.

The policy would make screenings free for an estimated additional 786,000 women, Brown said.

Screening is currently free for Māori and Pacific women aged 25 to 69, Community Services Card holders, and women who have never been screened or are overdue.

Grigg also released the government's Cervical Cancer Elimination Plan 2026 to 2040.

She said the plan set out the goal to eliminate the cancer, reducing it to fewer than four cases per 100,000 women a year, across every population group, by 2040.

Grigg said the country already had the tools to do it.

"A vaccine that prevents the virus behind almost every case, a test that picks it up early, and treatment that works when it is caught in time. Making screening free is part of that."

Grigg said 69% of young people had their first HPV vaccine by age 15. She said the plan sought to raise that to 90% by 2035.

"Today is a good day for women, but screening only saves lives if it's taken up. So my message to every woman who is overdue is simple. Please don't delay - talk to your healthcare provider today," she said.

The Labour Party has a policy to make cervical screening free for everyone aged 25 to 69 through its proposed Medicard.