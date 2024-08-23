Charges laid over Alan Hall's wrongful conviction

Alan Hall. File photo

Two former police staff and a Crown prosecutor will appear in court next month over the wrongful conviction of Alan Hall.

Hall was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1985 for the murder of Arthur Easton but was acquitted by the Supreme Court in 2022 and paid $5 million in compensation.

Today police have charged two former staff members who were involved in the original homicide investigation along with a former prosecutor involved in the subsequent trial.

Assistant Commissioner of Investigations Paul Basham said search warrants were conducted today following "a thorough, methodical investigation led by a detective superintendent, and independent legal review".

"We have been in contact with the Hall and Easton families through this process, and we have advised them of today's development," he said.

"We acknowledge both families have been seeking answers for a wrongful conviction, and answers as to who murdered Arthur Easton."

Police have not confirmed the charges, but allege the three men were involved in Hall's wrongful conviction.

They will appear in the Manukau District Court on September 4.