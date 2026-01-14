Christchurch apartment fire victim was community housing tenant

The Korimako Lane apartment was badly damaged in the fatal house fire. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Fire investigators and police have returned to the scene of a fatal apartment fire in Christchurch.

Four crews were called to the blaze on Korimako Lane in Sydenham at 4.05pm on Tuesday after reports of a fire alarm sounding and the smell of smoke.

An Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust tenant died in hospital after the fire.

Firefighters extracted the man from the burning upstairs unit.

He was given CPR at the scene and taken to hospital in a critical condition.

A police update about 7.40pm said he died in hospital.

In a statement, Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust tenancy general manager Bob Hardie said it was saddened by the death of one of its tenants.

"Our sincere thoughts are with their family, whanau, friends and neighbours at this very difficult time.

"Members of our tenancy team were onsite [on Tuesday] and will return [on Wednesday] morning to further support our tenant community and to learn more about the damage to the property," he said.

"We understand neighbouring homes were not affected by the fire. The cause of the fire is being investigated, and we will assist [Fenz] and police as we can as a landlord. We are unable to comment further while this work continues."

The blaze was contained at 4.35pm.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said a fire investigator was at the scene last night and police said inquiries were continuing.

A Fenz investigator returned to the apartment on Wednesday morning. The fire was not being treated as suspicious at this stage.

- Allied Media