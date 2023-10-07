Christchurch to host world climate conference

Canterbury University has won the hosting rights for the eighth Adaptation Futures Conference. Photo: University of Canterbury

Christchurch is to host an international climate conference in 2025, the United Nations has announced.

At a Montreal summit this morning (NZ time), it was revealed the University of Canterbury has won the hosting rights for the eighth Adaptation Futures Conference, which is part of the UN World Adaptation Science Programme (WASP).

About 1500 people are expected to attend the event, which will bring together international scientists, indigenous scholars and policy-makers.

New Zealand Climate Change Commission deputy chair Lisa Tumahai said the conference would focus on the ways climate change affected indigenous peoples.

"There's a huge focus now... on the role that indigenous peoples will play in informing policy, participating in major decision-making and... particularly in the Pacific, where we've got that disproportionate impact on our Pacific peoples," Tumahai said.

The conference will also offer sessions on climate-resilient development solutions for cities, the role of the arts, and youth activism.

Biodiversity and food will be discussed, with a focus on ecosystem health and agricultural innovation, and early career development workshops will be offered.

The conference will be eco-friendly, offering online and in-person participation.

ChristchurchNZ chief executive Ali Adams said the city welcomed the event, which would be "good for the planet and people".

"WASP's critical work tackling the climate crisis aligns with Ōtautahi's ambition to become a regenerative city that protects its natural resources, so this is an exciting partnership and a great step towards a future we collectively want to see," Adams said.