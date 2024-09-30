Christchurch paraglider critically injured

File photo

A paraglider has been critically injured after falling in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to Summit Road, in Sumner, at 10.51am on Monday.

St John said two ambulances, one rapid response vehicle and a helicopter attended.

"One patient in a critical condition is being airlifted to Christchurch Hospital," a spokesperson said.

A police spokesperson said: "Emergency services attended an incident on Summit Road, Sumner, reported at around 11am today.

"A person has fallen from a height while paragliding and is reported to be seriously injured."