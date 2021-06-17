Thursday, 17 June 2021

Christchurch workplace accident victim named

    1. News
    2. National

    Police have named a man who died after being hit by a falling object at a Christchurch business earlier this month.

    Shane Cook (53), of Selwyn, died after a fence fell on him at a property on Clothier St in Phillipstown about 11.30am on June 4.

    Fire, police and St John staff attended the incident.

    "Police extend sympathies to his loved ones at this time," a police spokeswoman said.

    The matter was referred to the Coroner and WorkSafe was notified.

    A statement from WorkSafe said it understood the man was struck by the falling object, which caused his death

    Star News

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter