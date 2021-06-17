Christchurch workplace accident victim named

Police have named a man who died after being hit by a falling object at a Christchurch business earlier this month.

Shane Cook (53), of Selwyn, died after a fence fell on him at a property on Clothier St in Phillipstown about 11.30am on June 4.

Fire, police and St John staff attended the incident.

"Police extend sympathies to his loved ones at this time," a police spokeswoman said.

The matter was referred to the Coroner and WorkSafe was notified.

A statement from WorkSafe said it understood the man was struck by the falling object, which caused his death