Christchurch workplace accident victim named

Police have named a man who died after being hit by a falling object at a Christchurch business earlier this month.
Shane Cook (53), of Selwyn, died after a fence fell on him at a property on Clothier St in Phillipstown about 11.30am on June 4.
Fire, police and St John staff attended the incident.
"Police extend sympathies to his loved ones at this time," a police spokeswoman said.
The matter was referred to the Coroner and WorkSafe was notified.
A statement from WorkSafe said it understood the man was struck by the falling object, which caused his death