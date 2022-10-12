Climate protesters block Wellington motorway

Protesters, believed to be climate activists, wearing high-viz vests are blocking the southbound lane of Wellington's Terrace Tunnel while police work to remove them. Photo by RNZ

Police say they are working to clear protesters from Wellington's Terrace Tunnel motorway.

Police are asking Wellington motorists to detour via The Terrace off-ramp after protesters closed the southbound lane of the Terrace Tunnel motorway.

An RNZ reporter at the scene says at least six protesters, believed to be climate activists, wearing high-viz vests are sitting on the southbound lane while police work to remove them.

The protesters have unfurled a banner and handed out flyers to motorists calling for the restoration of passenger rail.

The flyer is headed Peaceful Disruption and says the protesters are "sincerely sorry" for the disruption but saying climate change cannot be ignored.

Traffic is banking up.

Police say the protesters, believed to be climate activists, are unlawfully on the motorway and will be removed.

They will consider charges.