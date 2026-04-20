Cows put down after two people injured in stock truck crash

Two people are injured and three cows have been put down after a stock truck rolled near Ashburton this evening.

The crash happened on Beach Rd in Elgin, between Milton Rd South and Cochrane Rd, about 6.40pm.

One person sustained moderate injuries and the other had minor injuries.

Up to 10 more cows were unaccounted for in the surrounding area, police said

One lane of the road was blocked.

A police spokesperson urged motorists to take extra care when travelling near the site.

“We’re asking drivers to delay their journey or take an alternative route while we work to clear the scene,” the spokesperson said.

“With livestock still unaccounted for, there is a real hazard for anyone coming through the area, so please slow down and stay alert.”

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

- Allied Media