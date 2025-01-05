Cold snap brings summer snow to north

A screengrab from a video showing snow falling on the North Island's Desert Road this morning. Photo: RNZ

A cold snap is being felt across the country, with high winds forcing the cancelling of ferry crossings and North Island locals reporting snow during what should be summer.

A video provided to RNZ shows snow falling at 10.30am today, with the astonishment of the person behind the camera captured.

"It is 5C, I am on the Desert Road of New Zealand, and it is summer, and it is snowing."

"This is the most ridiculous thing… global warming, it is a thing."

Another email sent to RNZ reported snow on the ground in Napier, which the sender described as "crazy".

Strong winds stall ferries again

Ferry crossings have also been cancelled today and tomorrow as strong winds and large swells continue to batter the Cook Strait.

With many in the workforce returning to the office on Monday, the Interislander has canned two sailings of the Aratere today - the Wellington to Picton at 4pm, and its return at 8.50pm.

Monday's 6.15am Aratere sailing from Wellington and its 11am return are also cancelled.

Bluebridge also cancelled three sailings today - Wellington to Picton at 1.30pm, and Picton to Wellington at 7.45 am and 7.15pm.

The Strait Feronia sailing at 2am from Wellington and its 7.45am return on Monday have also been cancelled due to weather.

Both Interislander and Bluebridge said the weather has caused significant disruption to their service and those affected will be contacted about alternative sailing options.

Interislander says all passengers have been moved to other sailings.

Summer sun set to return

This Christmas period cold snap comes after an "exceptionally warm" December, according to Niwa meteorologist Chris Brandolino, with everywhere - bar two locations on Rakiura Stewart Island - seeing above-average temperatures.

Warmer temperatures and drier weather were set to return in the second half of January.

So far the summer was "mixed", Brandolino said, but it was far from over.

"There was very warm, hot weather in December and that seems so far away now.... There's no doubt about it we are seeing a change in the weather pattern. We're seeing more air flows from the south and southwest, and as a consequence, our temperatures have responded by going down."

The change in airflows since Christmas had "brought about some beneficial rains for places like eastern portions of the North Island, who are recovering from some really significant, profound dryness".

Unfortunately, it had "come at the cost of some enjoyable summer weather", Brandolino said.