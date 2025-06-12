Collins coy over possible Aukus pact review

Defence Minister Judith Collins. Photo: RNZ

The Defence Minister says there's no reason for New Zealand to comment on reports the Pentagon is reviewing the Aukus defence alliance.

A US defence official told Reuters the review was part of ensuring the security pact was aligned with US President Donald Trump's America First agenda.

The strategic pact between the US, UK and Australia had long been a talking point in New Zealand, with consecutive governments pondering whether to join parts of the alliance.

Aukus was formed in 2021 to address shared worries about China's growing power.

Under the pact, Australia would be armed with nuclear submarines at a cost of $A350 billion ($NZ377 billion).

In a statement, Defence Minister Judith Collins said the US review was about Aukus Pillar One, which New Zealand had never been a part of.

New Zealand has had ongoing discussions about joining Pillar Two of the alliance, but any decisions on whether to join Pillar Two would be a matter for Cabinet, Collins said.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has not received any reports or advice on what the Trump administration reviewing the Aukus security pact might mean for New Zealand.

Luxon told RNZ he was not concerned the review could spell the end for Pillar Two

"It's been left very open-ended. We're exploring Pillar Two - it's been to be honest quite slow going.

"We are yet to be invited to partipate in Pillar Two."

Luxon said the review was for Australia, the US, and the UK to work through.

Australia was last week told by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to significantly boost its defence spending.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he would not be dictated to on defence spending. He he noted Australia's defence spending was already set to increase from 2 percent to 2.3 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) over the next eight years.

Collins has denied any allies have put pressure on the government to up defence spending.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters previously said New Zealand's trading partners would judge us if we did not "step up" and play our role by increasing defence spending.