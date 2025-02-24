Commerce minister Andrew Bayly resigns

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Andrew Bayly speaks following his resignation from all ministerial positions. Photo: RNZ

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Andrew Bayly speaks following his resignation from all ministerial positions. Photo: RNZ

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Andrew Bayly has resigned his ministerial positions after what he says was an "animated discussion" that ended with him putting a hand on a staffer.

Bayly says he took the discussion "too far", and described his behaviour as "overbearing" and "inappropriate".

"I am deeply sorry," he said in a statement.

"I have been impatient to drive change in my ministerial portfolios. Last week I had an animated discussion with a staff member about work. I took the discussion too far, and I placed a hand on their upper arm, which was inappropriate."

In a press conference lasting less than five minutes, Bayly later on Monday described the discussion with the staffer as "lively" but did not provide further details. He denied touching the staffer's arm with force and said "I've never had anything like this happen before".

A complaint had been laid, Bayly said, refusing to comment further.

He says he would have had "difficulty" doing an interview about his resignation as a minister before on Monday, which is why it has been three days since he told the Prime Minister he was stepping down.

The MP for Port Waikato made the decision to stand down as a minister and informed Christopher Luxon on Friday night, but only released a statement about the events shortly before midday on Monday.

"I made my decision, obviously we went through a process of understanding the nature of the complaint, then I made my decision and informed the Prime Minister late on Friday night that I wished to stand down as minister," he said.

"To be honest I would have had difficulty doing this interview over the last couple of days. I've had to talk to my family, and that's why I've made the decision and that's why we're announcing it today," he told media.

"I have taken personal responsibility for what has taken place."

Bayly said "it is what it is...this is my decision and I think it's important sometimes to reflect about your own activities".

The former minister was supported at his press conference in Auckland by Climate Change Minister Simon Watts and MP for Takanini MP Rima Nakhle.

Prime Minister's response

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said Bayly indicated his actions fell short of the expectations he set himself, and that are expected of ministers, and "as such has offered his resignation as a minister, which I have accepted".

That resignation takes effect immediately, and Scott Simpson will take over as Minister for ACC and Commerce and Consumer Affairs.

"I do want to thank Mr Bayly for the hard work he has put into his ministerial portfolios," Luxon said.

Timeline:

Tuesday 18 February - Incident occurs in the minister's office

Wednesday 19 February (evening) - PMO and Ministerial Services informed of the incident

Thursday 20 and Friday 21 February - Ministerial Services discuss the incident with affected parties. The prime minister is informed of the incident

Friday 21st February (evening) - Bayly resigns

Bayly's full statement:

"Concerns have been raised with me about a recent incident in which my behaviour towards a staff member was overbearing and for that, I am deeply sorry.

"As many of you know, I have been impatient to drive change in my ministerial portfolios. Last week I had an animated discussion with a staff member about work. I took the discussion too far, and I placed a hand on their upper arm, which was inappropriate.

"I have apologised to the staff member and regret placing them in an uncomfortable position.

"There are times when you have to hold yourself to account and today is one of those days. I have made the personal choice to resign as a Minister and have offered my resignation to the Prime Minister, which he has accepted.

"I want to extend my gratitude to all the officials and staff who have worked diligently alongside me to progress a wide suite of changes across all my ministerial portfolios.

"I am incredibly proud of the work we have achieved together, and I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Port Waikato and being involved in the work of Parliament."