Concerns for missing 12-year-old girl

The family of a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing in Christchurch on Monday night have serious concerns for her welfare.

Taylah was last seen at her home in Bryndwr about 11pm on Monday.

Her family said yesterday she may be wearing her Cobham Intermediate School uniform and was carrying a pink Nike backpack.

"Her whanau have concerns about her welfare and would love her to come home," the family said.

"If you see her or know where she is please contact the police and quote (the) file number."

A police spokesperson urged members of the public to come forward with any sightings of Taylah.

If you have seen her or know where may be, call the police and quote file number 250204/4066.