Customers haven't been given enough information about Hello Fresh's latest price increases, Consumer NZ says.

The company implemented a new pricing structure at the start of this month.

A box containing food for five meals for six people increased by $24.90 a week, or 9.2 percent. A box for five meals for four people increased by $24 a week, or 12.6 percent.

A two-person, three-meal box increased by $3 a week, or 3.3 percent.

Consumer NZ head of advocacy Gemma Rasmussen said the way that it had been communicated was not sufficiently upfront.

An email was sent two weeks earlier but she said many customers said they had scrolled past.

She said it had the subject line "a fresh update on your subscription".

"That doesn't really sound like cost increases to us."

She said there could be an argument that rising costs might justify a price increase but Consumer NZ was concerned with the way the communication with customers happened, and how hard it was for some Hello Fresh customers to unsubscribe.

"We think that there is a way to treat your customers and really kind of bullying them into staying is not great."

Hello Fresh said it had increased its average box price by less than the rate of inflation since 2022.

"During this time, we have absorbed many of the increasing costs associated with fresh ingredients, labour, transport and packaging on behalf of our customers.

"In 2026, HelloFresh invested into expanding and improving its New Zealand product offering, representing our largest investment since launching in New Zealand. This includes expanding our weekly menu to more than 210 recipes, increasing the range of premium proteins and local gourmet ingredients available, and introducing more recipe customisation and convenient meal options for customers.

"We communicated this pricing change directly to customers in advance of it taking effect, so they had clear notice and could make an informed decision about their subscription. Any decision to increase prices is made reluctantly. We remain committed to delivering value for customers and supporting New Zealand suppliers and farmers by investing in quality local ingredients."