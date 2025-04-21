Cost of sports concussion claims up by 25%: ACC

ACC received 12,045 claims for concussion injuries last year. Photo: Getty Images

The annual cost of treating sport-related concussion has risen by nearly 25% to $80 million, according to figures released by the Accident Compensation Corporation.

The ACC said an increase in the total number of claims for concussion showed its National Concussion Guidelines for community sport, released a year ago, has raised the level of public awareness.

In the 2024 winter sport season, ACC received 12,045 claims for sports-related concussion injuries, with $80 million spent on helping people recover from such injuries.

Both figures are up considerably on 10,712 claims during the equivalent period in 2023, costing $65 million.

The increased number of claims showed people were taking the right action in response to blows to the head, ACC injury prevention partner Nat Hardaker said.

She said more people recognised they had a concussion and were presenting to a health practitioner for support.

"We need to continue changing the culture and create an environment where recognising and reporting concussion is seen as the smart thing to do," Hardaker said. "The purpose of the guidelines is to increase awareness and education around concussion in youth and community sport.

"These guidelines give coaches, players, family members, referees and health practitioners the information they need to recognise concussion and support a safe return to play."

The National Concussion Guidelines introduced a standardised approach across all sports for a safe return to play. A key plank of research was that there needed to be a minimum of 21 days away from full competition after a concussion.

ACC concussion data

The 2024 data revealed rugby union had the most concussion claims among winter sports at 3316. Other sports well represented were football (1218), rugby league (624), hockey (428) and basketball (418).

Age groups with the most claims were 15-19 year olds (3061), 10-14 year olds (2511), 20-24 year olds (1711) 25-29 year olds (1055), and 30-34 year olds (780).

Hardaker said concussion could happen in any sport, and players, coaches and supporters needed to be aware of how it was best handled.

She said good early management could improve the long-term outcome of those affected.

"You don't have to get knocked out or even be hit on the head to be concussed," she said.

"We're committed to changing attitudes and understanding of concussion in sport. The National Concussion Guidelines give community sport the support it needs to do this."

Notable Guidelines include: