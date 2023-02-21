Cyclone Gabrielle: Recovery funding, state of emergency extended

The aftermath of flooding Hawke's Bay's Esk Valley. Photo: RNZ

Eleven people have been confirmed killed in cyclone Gabrielle, including a child and two firefighters.

The national state of emergency was extended on Monday for a further seven days.

The Government has announced a $50 million interim support package for businesses hit by Cyclone Gabrielle and $250 million to Waka Kotahi to repair damaged roads.

There are 2246 people uncontactable/unaccounted for following the cyclone. Police have received 6517 reports and 4260 have been registered as safe.

In Gisborne the main water treatment plant is operating, however there are still water use restrictions in place. Council-supplied drinking water in Napier and Hastings is safe. Wairoa's water supply is operating but a boil water notice remains in place.

Fibre has been restored to all affected areas and is running at pre-cyclone capacity where there is mains power. Cell tower coverage is at 95 percent of the affected areas.

As at Tuesday morning 12,000 properties were without power, the majority in Napier and Hastings.

The navy's HMNZS Canterbury was expected to arrive in Napier on Tuesday bringing supplies including five Bailey Bridges and 20 generators.

A $50 million support package for cyclone-hit businesses and farmers is getting a mixed reaction in Gisborne, and National says there's a lack of detail regarding financial support.

The final cost of the devastating Cyclone Gabrielle, which has left at least 11 people dead, could rise above $8 billion as authorities announced emergency funding to help in the recovery efforts, the Government said yesterday.

The cyclone hit the North Island's northernmost region on February 12 and tracked down the east coast, inflicting widespread destruction. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has called Gabrielle New Zealand's biggest natural disaster this century.

"The required investment to reconnect our communities and future-proof our nation's infrastructure is going to be significant and it will require hard decisions," Hipkins said at a news conference on Monday, announcing an emergency $300 million cyclone relief package.

The interim package provides $250 million to fix critical roads across disaster hit regions, and a further $50 million in emergency support was set aside for businesses and primary producers.

The Government said more support is still to come after this initial cash injection.

Gisborne-Tai Rāwhiti Chamber of Commerce president Belinda Mackay said the fund was exactly what businesses had asked for to help them rebuild.

But Gisborne-Wairoa president of Federated Farmers Toby Williams said the $50 million was just a drop a in the ocean.

He told RNZ's Morning Report programme today that for dairy farmers, the money will be prioritised to restore their farmland and stock. He said some sheep and beef farmers have lost all their stock and money for wages would matter more for those in the horticultural sector.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said the Government needed to urgently provide more detail about who will be eligible for financial support and under what conditions.

Meanwhile, police are still investigating reports of 2246 uncontactable people. More than 4200 people reported as unaccounted for have been found to be safe.

Commissioner Andrew Coster told the AM Show yesterday the number of deaths would likely rise, adding that difficulty with communications is hampering efforts to make contact with affected people.

Water restrictions remain in Gisborne and Wairoa residents are still being told to boil their water.

Fibre connections have been restored and cellphone tower coverage is at about 95 percent across the flood damaged regions, though some are still on generators and can only carry phone calls and texts.

The Government also earmarked $250 million for the National Land Transport fund's emergency budget to rebuild roads.

New Zealand has deployed 60 Starlink satellites, built by Elon Musk-owned SpaceX, with another 30 on the way, to plug gaps in the telecommunications network as roughly 15,000 people across the North Island remain without power.

Recovery efforts are continuing with search and rescue teams still working in cyclone damaged areas, while power and telecommunications remain down for some homes. Roads are closed and people are reporting issues getting cash.

Gastroenteritis a worry

Small pockets of gastroenteritis are emerging in Gisborne where health authorities are urging people to safely dispose of silt and wash their hands regularly.

A manager for Te Whatu Ora in Te Tai Rawhiti, Lynsey Bartlett, says most tummy upsets can be treated at home but people should contact their GP with any health concerns.

She says Gisborne Hospital has capacity to admit patients but is not running some surgery and outpatient clinics.

Yesterday officials warned people moving silt they should be wearing masks because it could be contaminated with faecal matter.

