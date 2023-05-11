Dad pulled son from cave trip, says school ignored emails

A Whangārei Boys’ High pupil drowned on Tuesday after he and 14 classmates, accompanied by two teachers, got into difficulty at Abbey Caves in Northland. Photo: RNZ

A father who pulled his son out of the deadly Abbey Caves trip in Northland at the last minute due to weather concerns was “horrified” to find out it went ahead after the school ignored his emails.

A Whangārei Boys’ High pupil drowned on Tuesday after he and 14 classmates, accompanied by two teachers, got into difficulty on an outdoor education trip at the caves.

Search and rescue teams recovered the missing year 11 pupil's body that night.

An inquiry is expected to focus on why the trip went ahead despite heavy rain and thunderstorm warnings.

Parent Scotty Booth emailed the school’s head of outdoor education the night before the trip to ask if it was going ahead, considering the weather forecast.

No one responded to Booth’s email and he pulled his 15-year-old son out of the trip.

“Over the weekend, they had started forecasting heavy rain for Tuesday and come Monday evening ... I spoke to my wife and she said, ‘Oh [their son] is supposed to be going on that caving course tomorrow.’

“I said that’s not going to happen, not with the weather forecast at all, so surely they’re not going to go.”

Booth had also emailed the school a few days prior to ask what particular caves the boys were going to without any response.

“The next morning, about 11 am, my wife turns around and says: ‘You’re not going to believe this’”.

Like many parents, Booth and his wife found out about the tragedy through social media.

Flowers have been laid at the entry to Abbey Caves where a pupil died during a school trip on Tuesday. Photo: NZ Herald

“I couldn’t believe it, I was like there’s no way they were going to go. I was horrified.”

Booth and much of the Whangārei community is reeling and demanding answers about why the caving trip went ahead amid torrential rain as authorities begin investigating the death.

“There’s just no words for the actions that they took with those kids that morning, it’s just totally unacceptable.”

He said he would be making a formal complaint to police and WorkSafe.

WorkSafe has confirmed it has begun an investigation into the death.

Many parents sent their kids to school that day assuming they would not go on the trip, Booth said.

“I believe if there were other parents involved in that trip, we wouldn’t be in this situation now.

“I think a mother or father would have spoken up."

As a helicopter pilot, Booth said he knows the importance of making risk assessments, and couldn’t understand why the school appeared to not follow their own.

“You’re the guardian of my child while he’s under your care. These schools ... need to have a full-time health and safety manager.”

A detailed risk assessment plan was completed by the school, which acknowledged that caves were “prone to flooding” in heavy rain.

The plans include having an instructor check the weather leading up to the trip and check water levels before the trip if there had been rain.

“Postpone trip if water levels may be too high,” the strategy said.

Whangārei Boys’ High School principal Karen Gilbert-Smith said she knew there would be a lot of questions to answer, “but I am simply not in a position to provide answers at this early stage out of respect for the whānau”.

She broke her silence five hours after the boy went missing and had spent the day at the caves while rescuers worked to find him.