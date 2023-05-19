Deadly hostel fire: Five bodies found, accused appears in court

Police are still unable to give a definite death toll from the Loafers Lodge fire, but have confirmed that five bodies have been found, four of which have been removed from the scene.

Acting Wellington District Commander Inspector Dion Bennett this afternoon provided an update on the investigation into the fatal fire.

The death toll from the blaze in the Wellington suburb of Newtown early on Tuesday has until now been reported as six.

Bennett said 99 people had now been accounted for and the number of people unaccounted for was "less than 10".

"I can only confirm that five are dead," he said in response to questions about the toll.

The update came after a man appeared in court charged with two counts of arson in relation to the blaze.

The charges include one for setting fire to a couch on the third floor of Loafers Lodge hostel a few hours before the main fire broke out.

The fire ripped through the Loafers Lodge hostel in Newtown, Wellington, early on Tuesday. Photo: RNZ

On Thursday evening police announced they had arrested a man facing two charges of arson.

The 48-year-old appeared in the Wellington District Court this morning before Judge Jan Kelly.

Wearing a black hoodie and making hand gestures and wavy movements with his arms, the man stomped back and forth in the dock and told the court he didn’t commit the arson.

“Someone else done it,” he announced.

He pointed at his lawyer, Doug Ewen, and told him he was fired.

“You’re fired, you’re not my lawyer,” he said.

The man was granted interim name suppression and is due to appear in court again on June 19.

Multiple media applications were made to photograph and film the man in court, but Judge Kelly said it was not appropriate yet and that identification of the man could prejudice his case.

Judge Kelly remanded him in custody.

Bennett said on Thursday evening the investigation into the fire was ongoing, and more serious charges in relation to the deaths had not been ruled out.

He was confident police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the fire.

Today said he knew residents want to get back into the hostel but there was still no change to the police's position that it was too unsafe for them to enter.

The building no longer has a roof in some parts - it has crumbled - and the third storey floor is also unstable. USAR have been helping with propping it up.

"They are doing a magnificent job."

Bennett thanked all those working on the recovery of bodies.

He also paid tribute to the inquiry team: "It's not by coincidence that we now have a man charged with arson."

Bennett said the scene examination will be methodical and while it was raining and cold, staff would ensure that all pieces of evidence would be collected.

Chief Coroner Judge Anna Tutton said this afternoon the disaster victim identification process was now under way for the victims.

“We can now start working with police and other specialists to determine the identification of those who have died. As I have said, this identification process can be lengthy and complex, requiring a careful and methodical approach to ensure there are no mistakes,” Judge Tutton said.

“I would like to reiterate to the families and friends of those who have died as a result of the fire that the victims will be treated with dignity and respect as we work through this challenging process and we will endeavour to return them to you as quickly as we can.”

- additional reporting RNZ