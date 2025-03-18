Dean Wickliffe on hunger strike after alleged beating by guards

Images of Dean Wickliffe released by Spring Hill Corrections. Photos: Supplied

The lawyers of a 77-year-old kaumātua say he is on hunger strike at the Spring Hill Corrections Facility in the Waikato after alleging he was beaten by multiple prison guards.

Dean Wickliffe, who was taken into custody on March 5 for not residing at his approved address, suffered black eyes and a three-inch gash on his forehead when he refused to be double-bunked, his lawyers said.

But Corrections say the injuries occurred while Wickliffe was being restrained after throwing an item and taking a "fighting stance" towards staff.

Wickliffe's lawyer, Annette Sykes, said the 77-year-old parolee had been sleeping in his car with his two cats after losing his accommodation, and claimed he was beaten by prison guards and had his head slammed into a concrete floor several times.

"I am appalled at this treatment. No one should ever be treated like this in prison, ever, and certainly not a 77-year-old kaumātua who had turned his life around living a peaceful life in Maketū. He was bothering no one, in fact he has huge support from his community and friends who have rallied together to help him " Sykes said.

Sykes said her client had been on hunger strike since March 10, just over a week.

"He wants to be treated with dignity, and he wants a fair hearing when he has his liberty determined by the Parole Board on 3 April," Sykes said.

"I am doing everything I can to see him by audio-video link, but without any luck. I truly fear for his safety.

"This is not just an isolated incident but raises broader questions and significant concerns about the treatment of elderly and vulnerable individuals within our correctional facilities. Regardless of an individual's status as an inmate, basic human rights and dignity must be upheld, particularly for vulnerable persons such as the elderly."

Hugh Tekahu Dean Wickliffe was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1972 for the murder of Wellington jeweller Paul Miet in an armed robbery. His original conviction was later reduced to manslaughter and a book about his life titled A Lifetime Behind Bars was published in 2018.

According to a New Zealand Parole Board notice, dated December 12, 2019, Wickliffe is "on low security classification" and has been recalled to prison in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2017 and 2018.

"As to the current position, Mr Wickliffe told the psychologist that he recognised that his unhelpful view of the world has got him back to prison on a regular basis," the notice said.

Sam Vincent, Solicitor at Annette Sykes & Co, told RNZ Wickliffe is on permanent parole.

" He's 77 years old now and is living a quiet life, not harming anyone. He lost his accommodation because the farm that he was living on was sold. He was living in his car and that's why he was arrested, because he was no longer residing at his approved address."

Vincent said they are extremely concerned for Wickliffe's wellbeing.

"He hasn't been eating since the 10th of March. That's why we're so concerned for him. I would say his state is deteriorating."

Vincent told RNZ that one staff member was undergoing a formal employment investigation relating to the use of force.

"In the course of responding to us to provide the photographs which [Mr Wickliffe] wanted provided to us, Spring Hill Corrections Facility let us know that the staff member or that a staff member identified - who I presume was the one who initiated the assault and assaulted him most severely - is undergoing a formal employment investigation relating to the use of force. That's the extent of what they've disclosed to us about that."

Vincent also highlighted the need for accountability when incidents like this occur and said Wickliffe would be making a formal complaint.

In a statement to RNZ, Acting Commissioner Custodial Services Grierson said an investigation was under way following an incident at Spring Hill Corrections Facility on Thursday, March 6.

"A prisoner allegedly refused a request to enter his cell and, after throwing an item, took a fighting stance towards staff. Following this, staff intervened and the prisoner sustained injuries while being restrained. He received medical treatment from prison health staff and was taken to hospital on Thursday evening. He returned to the prison early the following morning."

Grierson confirmed one staff member member involved in the incident was "not currently at work".

"We recognise that given the nature of our work, we must uphold the highest standard of conduct and integrity from all employees."

"The overwhelming majority of our 10,000 staff act with professionalism and respect. Any large organisation may encounter a few staff who cannot maintain the high standards required, and if we find evidence that our staff don't meet these standards, then we take appropriate action."

Grierson said a phone call between Wickliffe and his lawyer was booked for March 10, but the prisoner refused to leave their cell, so it did not go ahead.

A phone call between Wickliffe and his lawyer was then conducted on Friday and another is scheduled for Wednesday, Grierson said.

"The prisoner is drinking liquids but declining to eat food, and our health and custodial staff are working together to support him and encourage him to resume eating. His health is being monitored by staff, including registered nurses and the prison doctor, and he is being offered a range of well-being and support services, including contact with local kaumatua."

"We appreciate this is a difficult and distressing situation for the man's whānau and we will continue to ensure they can maintain close, ongoing contact with him."

The statement also said comprehensive procedures were in place for those who choose not to eat.

RNZ has contacted the Minister for Corrections, Mark Mitchell, who was unavailable for comment.