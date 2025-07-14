Prisoner deaths in double-bunk cells puts process under scrutiny

An inmate was killed at Auckland's Mt Eden Corrections Facility on 27 June, with a 32-year-old man charged with murder. Photo: RNZ/Calvin Samuel

Corrections' double-bunking processes are being examined as part of independent investigations following two suspected inmate murders in nine months.

An inmate was killed at Auckland's Mt Eden Corrections Facility on June 27. A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder.

It was earlier revealed that both men, who were in a double-bunked cell, were known to mental health services. The victim had recently been in a mental health unit in Whangarei as part of a compulsory treatment order and was in custody after breaching bail, and the murder-accused had a history with mental health services.

The killing came nine months after Andrew Chan Chui died at the prison. A 23-year-old inmate, who shared a double-bunk cell with Chan Chui, has been charged with murdering him.

Corrections was asked whether there were any reviews under way into the double-bunking process at Mt Eden following the two deaths.

Corrections Deputy Commissioner Neil Beales said in a statement that a "range of factors" are being looked at as part of the independent Corrections Inspectorate's death in custody investigations.

"This includes Corrections' double bunking processes and how they were applied in these cases. Like all serious incidents in prisons, these incidents will also inform our continuous work to regularly review and improve our processes."

Beales earlier said all deaths in custody were referred to the coroner for investigation and determination of cause of death.

"We acknowledge that many people will have questions and want answers about the circumstances that preceded this person's death. The court proceedings, investigations and the coronial Inquest will form an important part of this process.

"These proceedings all play a role in providing detailed, expert and impartial views of the circumstances surrounding a person's death. If there are agreed findings and recommendations in relation to our management of the victim or the accused, then we will absolutely act on these."

RNZ earlier asked Corrections Minister Mark Mitchell whether he believed the process around double-bunking and how people were put in the same cell needed to be revisited in light of the death last month.

In a statement, he said the process for double-bunking was "operational for Corrections".

"With court proceedings and reviews underway, it is not appropriate to comment further."

Labour's corrections spokeswoman Tracey McLellan said the man's death last month was a "terrible outcome".

"I expect Corrections to do the best they can to ensure the safety of people in their custody.

"I am sure the minister will be asking questions - and I will follow up to ensure the government gets to the bottom of this."

'They failed miserably'

The father of the man who died at Mt Eden prison last month, earlier said he wants to know how the two men came to share a cell.

"If he hadn't been double bunked with this person he would still be with us.

"That was the fault of Corrections. Corrections are supposed to care for people, and they had a duty of care to him, and they failed miserably on that."

The woman who was harassed by the victim for about a decade agrees. She says he should have been in a secure psychiatric facility "instead of being placed in the same environment as violent offenders".

The victim's father said his son was jailed in relation to breaching the conditions of a restraining order. He was eventually released and spent two weeks in a mental health facility in Whangarei before he was granted electronically-monitored bail to an apartment.

He said that while at the mental health facility his son's medication was changed and he was "making good progress".

However, he breached his conditions again and was arrested, spending three days in Northland Region Corrections Facility before being moved to Mt Eden.

The victim's father had been told that the alleged killer had a history with mental health services. He wants to know why the two men were placed in the same cell.

"It was a complete failure of the duty of care to my son."

In response to questions, a Health New Zealand spokesperson said "we acknowledge this incident".

"We are unable to consider commenting on a person's medical treatment without a privacy waiver."