Delmaine, Woolworths food products recalled over listeria threat

More than a dozen Delmaine and Woolworths products are affected by the recall. Photo: Supplied / MPI

Delmaine has recalled Delmaine Fine Foods and Woolworths-brand antipasto products due to a risk of listeria.

The recall includes 16 different products from olive mixes, to marinated feta and sundried tomato mixes.

Listeria can cause serious illness in pregnant people and their unborn babies, newborns, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

New Zealand Food safety said the products should not be eaten and should be thrown out immediately or returned to the place of purchase for a refund.

The full list of products affected:

- Delmaine Fine Foods brand Five Olive Mix (200g)

- Delmaine Fine Foods brand Jumbo Olive Selection (200g)

- Delmaine Fine Foods brand Pitted Olive Medley (180g)

- Delmaine Fine Foods brand Stuffed Olive Mix (160g)

- Delmaine Fine Foods brand Mediterranean Antipasto Mix (215g)

- Delmaine Fine Foods brand Marinated Feta (150g)

- Delmaine Fine Foods brand Stuffed Red Peppers (190g)

- Delmaine Fine Foods brand Marinated Sundried Tomatoes (200g)

- Delmaine Fine Foods brand Sundried Tomatoes (270g)

- Woolworths brand Feta and Sundried Tomatoes (200g)

- Woolworths brand Greek Mix (200g)

- Woolworths brand Olive Selection (200g)

- Delmaine brand Mediterranean Mix

- Delmaine brand Italian Mix

- Delmaine brand Marinated Sundried Tomatoes

- Delmaine brand Marinated Feta & Sundried Tomatoes

The products are sold in a 150g, 160g, 180g, 190g, 200g or 215g plastic container, 270g jar or various weights sold in store from the Woolworths deli counter.

Consumers are asked to check the date mark on the product. The products have a variety of dates affected. For full details, visit the MPI food recall page.

Affected products should not be consumed unless the product is cooked thoroughly until piping hot all the way through.

There have been no reports of illness. If people have consumed any of these products and have any concerns about their health, seek medical advice.

Customers should return the products to their retailer for a full refund or cook thoroughly.