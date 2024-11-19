Tuesday, 19 November 2024

Diver dies after shark attack near Chatham Islands

    The man who died following a shark attack near the Chatham Islands has been described as a "happy-go-lucky boy".

    Jade Dixon was a commercial diver in the Chathams and his grandmother Sandy says he was as "tough as old boots".

    Emergency services were called around midday following reports the man - who had been diving off a boat - had been critically injured.

    He was rushed to hospital on the islands but died soon after.

    His death will be referred to the coroner.

