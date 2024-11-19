Diver dies after shark attack near Chatham Islands

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The man who died following a shark attack near the Chatham Islands has been described as a "happy-go-lucky boy".
Jade Dixon was a commercial diver in the Chathams and his grandmother Sandy says he was as "tough as old boots".
Emergency services were called around midday following reports the man - who had been diving off a boat - had been critically injured.
He was rushed to hospital on the islands but died soon after.
His death will be referred to the coroner.