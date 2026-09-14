The only doctor at an Auckland medical centre which was criticised by the public for allegedly refusing to help a man who lay dying on the footpath nearby says he was "unaware" of what was happening.

A man died on New North Rd in Mt Albert on Thursday afternoon, just metres away from the Mt Albert Medical Centre.

Leoni Mcinroe, one of a number of members of the public who tried to save the man, said the medical centre refused to let members of the public use a defibrillator, take a pillow and blanket or offer any help in the 15 or so minutes she was on-site before emergency services arrived.

"I saw someone on the ground and ran down there. I asked if an ambulance was called and a lady told me yes, and I asked if anyone had been into the medical centre to ask for help and a young couple told me they had and the receptionist told them he wasn't their patient so they couldn't help."

On Monday, in a statement sent to media, the centre's only doctor, Dr Kiran Patel, acknowledged the distress and grief the community was feeling. He said he had been with a patient as the incident unfolded.

"I am saddened and shocked by the events that unfolded outside my practice, Mt Albert Medical Centre. At the time of the incident, I, along with our nurse, was in surgery with a patient, and unaware of the emergency situation."

The centre was a one doctor practice with only one nurse, he said.

Patel said a full review was being undertaken with his team and relevant authorities to understand the events leading up to the man's death.

"At this stage, we believe there was a misunderstanding around what was being requested and what was happening outside at that time.

"What I can confirm is that once our team became aware that there was a situation happening outside the practice, they called an ambulance and tried to help by providing any assistance required.

"I have been a proud member of the Mt Albert community for several years and also served as a doctor in East Tamaki for a number of years. We care deeply about our community and the privileged role we carry in healthcare. "

While the review was carried out, Patel said he couldn't say more but he wanted to make it clear that the centre was always willing to help anyone in an emergency situation.

The practice was open as usual he said, and patients could expect the same care they always had.