Dozens of traps set after fruit fly found

Mike Inglis, Biosecurity Commissioner North, with a new sign showing the secured fruit fly area in Papatoetoe. Photo: RNZ

Biosecurity NZ says more than 100 extra fruit fly traps have been set up since a fly was found in South Auckland.

Strict biosecurity conditions are in place after an oriental fruit fly was found in a surveillance trap in Papatoetoe on Friday.

Biosecurity regional commissioner Mike Inglis said the response had ramped up, with special bins for fruit and vegetable disposal delivered to the affected area, and a mobile lab set up.

He said restrictions on moving fruit and vegetables out of the area would be in place for a fortnight.

"There were already 187 surveillance traps in the Papatoetoe/Mangere area, and by the end of today an extra 105 will be in place within a 1500m area of the original find," he said.

"While we look for more flies, yesterday we introduced legal controls to restrict the movement of fruit and vegetables around the location where the Oriental fruit fly was found to stop the spread of any other Oriental fruit flies that may be out there.

"We've been delivering information to residential letterboxes about the two zones affected by restrictions and people can also find full information about what they need to do [online]."

Checks of the other traps did not find any fruit flies.

Inglis said instead of putting waste in rubbish bins to be disposed of normally, residents affected area should put fruit and vegetable waste into the special response bins for Biosecurity New Zealand's special response bins.

"The bins in Zone A will be cleared daily initially, then as required. There will be no need to put them out on the street as they will be serviced, rebagged and insecticide applied in bag and inside lid where they are currently placed.

"If residents have any issues with the bin or need them clearing earlier, they can call us on 0800 80 99 66."

Inglis said in the previous 12 times fruit flies had turned up in New Zealand, they had been successfully eradicated with the community's help.

The Oriental fruit fly is native to Asia but has now spread to many warmer countries, especially as the climate warms.

Adult flies lay eggs into fruit and the young stages (maggots) feed inside the fruit, causing it to rot and become unmarketable.

The Oriental fruit fly maggots can feed on 300 different fruits and vegetables, particularly apple, guava, mango, peach, and pear.