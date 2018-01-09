Driver rams two police cars in chase

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The section of 2nd Ave between Cameron Rd and Devonport Rd were reopened about 9.30am after a police pursuit ended outside a cafe and A&E centre about 6.15am.
A man was arrested after the chase.
A police spokeswoman said the pursuit began after a man failed to stop for officers and drove off.
"The driver then crashed into two police cars on Second Avenue between Cameron and Devonport [Rds]," she said.
No one was injured in the crash but a man has been arrested and 2nd Ave was closed.
Shortly after the crash, police were seen talking to witnesses at the scene.
A reporter at the scene said there was a badly damaged police car and smashed glass could be seen on the ground.
Inside the cordon a food services truck and a ute with a pair of gumboots beside it could be seen. Both were surrounded by small orange cones.