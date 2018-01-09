Driver rams two police cars in chase

A police car is visibly damaged in a police pursuit in the CBD. Photo: NZME

A street in central Tauranga has now been reopened after it was the centre of a police investigation this morning.

The section of 2nd Ave between Cameron Rd and Devonport Rd were reopened about 9.30am after a police pursuit ended outside a cafe and A&E centre about 6.15am.

A man was arrested after the chase.

A police spokeswoman said the pursuit began after a man failed to stop for officers and drove off.

"The driver then crashed into two police cars on Second Avenue between Cameron and Devonport [Rds]," she said.

No one was injured in the crash but a man has been arrested and 2nd Ave was closed.

Shortly after the crash, police were seen talking to witnesses at the scene.

A reporter at the scene said there was a badly damaged police car and smashed glass could be seen on the ground.

Inside the cordon a food services truck and a ute with a pair of gumboots beside it could be seen. Both were surrounded by small orange cones.