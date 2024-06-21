Drone footage shows progress at new Christchurch stadium

Drone footage captured during a flyover of Christchurch's new $683 million stadium shows the progress made on the roof and supporting structure.

In his latest update, BESIX Watpac project director Adrian Jones said Te Kaha is within budget and still on track to open in April 2026.

“All of the seating plats are now installed in the western stand.

"The lower bowl seating in the east stand is just starting to form, which will take the seating all the way down to the field of play,” said Jones.

Work on the multi-use arena's roof and supporting structure is also progressing well, with the first two cantilever modules now installed.

The 60-tonne steel structures extend over the bowl and will support the roof.

The roof components are being fabricated on site before being lifted by crane and welded in place, said Jones.

“We are preassembling all the large steel modules, being the radial perimeter columns and also the cantilever modules that hang out over the bowl structures.

"These modules will be installed progressively right through into early next year."

Part of the roof will be made of a clear material called Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) which will let sunlight in from the north to support turf growth.