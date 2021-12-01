Eatery invites unvaxxed to apply for jobs

The restaurant was advertising for wait and bar staff. Stock photo: Getty

A popular family restaurant in Auckland inviting unvaccinated workers to apply for bar and restaurant roles on a "No Jab Jobs" website has had its ad removed.

Lone Star New Lynn posted the advertisement on the site four days ago with a note saying the business "will not be discriminating either whilst employing or serving our guests".

The job ad appears to contravene the vaccine mandate for close contact workers in the hospitality industry.

The New Zealand Herald spoke to owner Brendan Pascoe before the ad was removed yesterday but he refused to comment.

"I'm not commenting, you are all pushing the same mandate so I know what will be said and I'm not interested. No comment," he said.

When asked about the legalities of employing unvaccinated staff and serving unvaccinated customers, Pascoe again refused to comment.

But Paul Steiner, operations manager for the Lone Star franchise, said the restaurant brand "took the health and safety of its franchisees, their staff, and customers very seriously".

The job ad stressed there would be no discrimination against workers or customers. Photo / Screenshot No Jab Jobs

"All franchisees are required by the terms of their franchise arrangements to comply with all relevant laws, legislation, and government requirements, including health requirements."

A spokesperson from the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet said businesses covered by the My Vaccine Pass requirements need to ensure all workers are vaccinated.

"If workers are not vaccinated at a hospitality business they cannot operate.

"Vaccination in these sectors is an important tool for reducing infection and transmission."

The countdown is on to December 3 when New Zealand moves to the traffic light system and restaurants, bars and cafes can open their doors to vaccinated patrons.

Auckland, where the Lone Star restaurant is situated, will be at the Red phase in which businesses can welcome up to 100 people based on 1m distancing with different groups of customers seated and separated.

Vaccine passes must be viewed and verification is advised. If businesses do not comply with My Vaccine Pass requirements they can only offer contactless service.

Events, restaurants, hairdressers and cafes that do not use vaccine certificates will not be allowed to open at all under the Red and Orange settings - except those that offer takeaway food.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker said the Lone Star advertisement clearly went against the mandate for hospitality workers.

"It's important to note customers going into any restaurant have an expectation that all the staff and other customers are vaccinated as mandated," he said.

"To have an unvaccinated staff member in a role like that is a risk to others. Even with a mask, there is a risk, it is not eliminated."

Chris Mole from the No Jab Jobs website said it wouldn't comment other than to say the Lone Star advertisement had since been removed.

No other jobs advertised on the site are for jobs where vaccinations are mandated.

On Tuesday, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced new Covid-19 vaccination requirements.

Vaccination was soon to be mandatory for all workers at any business where vaccine passports were required for customers.

Industries with vaccination mandates include:

Border and managed isolation and quarantine workers

Health and disability workers

Prison workers

Hospitality, events, close contact businesses and gyms

Education sector workers

On-site tertiary education

New Zealand Police

New Zealand Defence Force