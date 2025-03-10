Embattled ex-minister off to Everest

Andrew Bayly on a North Pole expedition in 2016. Photo: Supplied / Facebook

Embattled former minister Andrew Bayly has taken two weeks' leave from Parliament to trek to Mt Everest's base camp in Nepal.

Bayly stepped down from his portfolios last month after grabbing a male staffer's upper arm during a discussion he described as "animated".

RNZ understands he requested personal leave shortly after his resignation.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said it was very rare for National to grant personal leave while Parliament was sitting, but requests were considered on a case-by-case basis.

Scott Simpson took over as Minister for ACC and Commerce and Consumer Affairs. Bayly remained in his role as MP for Port Waikato.

in October, Bayly apologised after repeatedly calling a worker a loser during a site visit for his former small business portfolio.

The worker's complaint said the minister had questioned why they were still working and told them to "take a bottle of wine and go home ... take some wine and f*** off", and later called them a "loser" in front of their boss, the minister's assistant, marketing staff and other employees, forming an 'L' on his forehead with his fingers.

There were questions over the length of time it took Luxon to announce Bayly's resignation to the public.