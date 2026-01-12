Evacuations as blaze hits in Hawke's Bay

A fire in Hawke's Bay, January 2026. Photo: Hawke's Bay - Fire and Emergency via RNZ

Campers and hikers have been asked to evacuate the Boundary Stream Camp and Bell Rock Scenic Reserve in Hawke's Bay because of a large fire.

The fire is in a forestry block near Waitara Road in Te Haroto, in the Hastings District.

"Please stay away from this area and follow instructions from emergency services," the council wrote on social media on Sunday night.

Several fire crews have been battling the blaze.

Pohokura Road is closed from the Tutira end

Temperatures in Hawke's Bay reached the high-30s on Sunday.