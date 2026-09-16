The government's media campaign to combat methamphetamine harm in New Zealand launches today.

Named 'F. Meth', the nationwide prevention campaign is part of the government's plan to "disrupt international supply, sharpen enforcement and reduce demand".

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey said the government needed to reduce demand by "stopping people from starting in the first place".

He said 'F' was a play on words and would have a range of meanings, including "face meth, fight meth, forget meth or be free from meth harm".

RNZ asked if the 'F' was supposed to reference the swear word starting with the same letter, Doocey said: "It's supposed to make people think."

He said it could mean different things to different people and communities.

"We have drawn on community and lived-experience feedback to really understand what would resonate with New Zealanders.

"The messages are designed to reflect the real situations and social pressures people, particularly young people, can face."

The campaign would run across social media, online video, digital screens, posters, radio, digital audio and community channels. It is expected to reach more than 2.5 million New Zealanders.

The overarching plan to combat meth, including a $30.6 million health-led package, was launched late last year, amid a drastic rise in consumption of methamphetamine in 2024.

RNZ investigated what community providers needed in response, which was largely more funding for grassroots solutions.

Doocey said as part of the campaign announcement that it was not the whole response to meth harm.

"It is one prevention tool within a much wider health response," he said, including new and expanded services rolling out in communities hardest hit by meth.

"Additionally, we are growing the frontline workforce, expanding peer and family support, screening and early intervention, and drug prevention programmes."