Family of homicide victim want police to post reward

The family of Jessica Boyce, 27, thinks a reward might help bring her killer to justice. Photo: Supplied

The heartbroken family of homicide victim Jessica Boyce is pleading with police to offer a reward in the hope it will flush out her killer.

This week marks four years since Boyce disappeared and her family wants more action to bring those responsible for her death to justice.

The family believes a reward, which they say has been offered in other cases, will help spark new leads.

"While I’m happy police are stepping up for other missing people, it’s hard to see rewards up to $100,000 being offered for information in those cases but not for Jess," her cousin and close friend Aaron O’Neill said.

"Jess’s case is comparatively recent, so the information is there waiting to come out."

O’Neill said a significant reward could be "the difference between obtaining justice for Jess or having her case fade into obscurity, leaving a killer/s to walk free and strike against someone else in the future."

Jessica Boyce was 27 when she was last seen in the Marlborough town of Renwick on March 19, 2019.

She was seen driving her mother’s red Holden Rodeo ute which was later discovered parked at the Lake Chalice car park in the Richmond Ranges on Friday, March 22.

Police initially thought Boyce was a missing person but then upgraded her case to a homicide in October 2020.

Police believe her car was left at the car park to make it look like she had just disappeared.

Her family said there were plenty of examples of police offering rewards in cold cases and believed it could push Jess’ case forward.

"$100,000 is a lot of money to anyone, but especially to the circle I suspect is involved in her disappearance - a circle full of people financially indebted to dangerous individuals and would do anything to have purchasing power," O’Neill said.

"It’s been four years of hell and we want answers. It’s not an unreasonable expectation when there are still strategies that haven’t been tried yet."

Her cousin said he understood police withholding a reward at the beginning of the investigation when there was a lot of information coming forward.

"But by their own admission, nothing new is getting them across the line in terms of evidence - so why not make another major push for information in the form of a reward," he asked.

"Why is it seemingly good enough for everyone except for Jess?

Jessica Boyce's mother's red Holden Rodeo ute, last driven by Jess, was found abandoned near Lake Chalice, in Mt Richmond Forest, on March 22, 2019. Photo: Supplied

Jess’s mum, Kay Johnston, paid tribute to her daughter on social media.

"There are no more tomorrows with you my beautiful daughter.

"Our souls will meet again. Four years is a long time for no answers and the pain we carry every day of knowing you are out there alone and the people that took you are free living their pitiful lives."

A police spokesperson said while the homicide investigation is not as active as it was, inquiries are still being made.

"Inquiries into the disappearance of Jessica Boyce are ongoing. A number of investigative tools and techniques have been employed across the inquiry however for operational reasons we will not be disclosing these.

"We are always interested to hear from anyone who might have information about Jessica and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

"You can call Marlborough Police on 03 578 5279, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."