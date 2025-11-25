Family mourns 11-year-old boy who died on fishing trip

Jason Paul Wharerau died while out fishing earlier in November. Photo: Facebook/Tāmaki Primary School

The heartbroken whānau of an 11-year-old boy who died during a fishing trip in Northland have described him as clever, cheeky, loving and full of spirit.

Jason Paul Wharerau, who lived in Auckland, went fishing at Pātaua South near Whangārei with his brother-in-law Ethan Gordon James Neels on November 14.

Whānau raised the alarm when the pair failed to return that evening.

The following day their empty runabout was found adrift off Bream Bay's Hen and Chicken Islands, and Jason's body was found in the water near Pātaua North.

Police released their names on Tuesday morning.

The search for Neels, who was 23, had been scaled back but was continuing.

Jason's whānau said he was the pōtiki - or youngest - of his family, "a precious taonga of our whānau, clever, cheeky, loving, and full of wairua (spirit)".

Losing him had left their hearts heavy with pouritanga, or sadness.

"To us, he carried the spirit, curious, brave, and dearly cherished. His sudden passing has left a gap in our whakapapa that will be felt for generations."

The whānau said they also felt deep aroha and sorrow for the loss of Neels, who was more than Jason's brother-in-law.

"He was woven into his partner's whānau through aroha and whānaungatanga. Ethan's partner has suffered the unbearable loss of both her younger brother and her beloved, in one tragic moment," they said.

"Their mamae is immense, as they wait with hope to lay their son to rest with dignity, as every parent should be able to do."

Jason's whakapapa connected him to Ngāti Tautahi Te Māhurehure, Te Hikutu, Te Waiariki Ngāti Korora, and Ngāti Hau.

His whānau said they were deeply grateful for the aroha, tautoko, karakia and manaaki shown by Te Waiariki, Ngāti Kororā, Ngāti Takapari hapū uri katoa, the wider Pātaua community, Tamaki Primary, whānau members, Coastguard, Search and Rescue, Police, the Royal New Zealand Navy and Surf Lifesaving.

"In these moments of darkness, you have been a light that has held us."

Ethan Gordon James Neels. Photo: Supplied

Jason's whānau said no parents should have to place their children in the whenua before themselves.

"E kore e tika kia tanu ngā mātua i ā rātou tamariki… We ask that Aotearoa holds our whānau gently in your karakia, in your thoughts, and in your hearts as we navigate this profound loss together.

"Haere rā e ngā rangatira kōtiro, e ngā puna aroha. Moe mai rā i te takotoranga tapu. Haere, haere, haere atu rā."

His school, Tāmaki Primary School, posted on Facebook saying he "filled our classrooms and playground with laughter".

"He brought humour, surprises, and positive energy wherever he went, and he will always be remembered with warmth and pride by all of us at Tāmaki Primary School. We hold Jason's memory in our hearts, and we honour the beautiful way he lived and the happiness he brought into our kura."

Neels' whānau also expressed their gratitude to police, Search and Rescue and Coastguard for their ongoing support and assistance.

"Thank you also to all the community and Jason's whānau for their love and support through this time. It brings us peace that Ethan found love and support from a beautiful whānau."

Police said Search and Rescue teams, alongside Coastguard, continued to sweep the moana and shoreline in the hope of bringing Neels home to his whānau.

Inquiries were continuing.