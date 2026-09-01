The family of a New Zealand woman missing in the deadly Nepal flash flood has called on rescuers not to stop searching for the 44-year-old after conflicting reports of her status emerged online.

An unprecedented deluge of ice, rock, mud and debris carved a trail of destruction in the country's valley towns and villages, as well as across the border in China, on Wednesday last week killing more than 900 people, with nearly 5000 still missing, Reuters reports.

A glacier collapse is thought to have triggered the disaster.

Suhasini Reddy is one of five Kiwis reported missing.

Her brother Rajeev and his wife Lauren have urged people to keep searching for survivors in a Facebook post.

"Please do not stop searching for her and please continue to share her information," the post said. "We will continue to do everything in our power to bring Suhasini home."

The couple told The Australian they decided to make the post on social media after seeing local outlets in India falsely report that Reddy had been found alive.

They have arrived in Nepal to assist with the search for her, according to media reports.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) said on Tuesday there had been no change to the status of the five missing New Zealanders.

"While various information is circulating online of those rescued and recovered, there is still no new verified information on the missing New Zealanders," the spokesperson said.

"This is likely to take more time to emerge. Unfortunately, reports of the situation on the ground remain bleak."

Rajeev told RNZ last week that his sister, a mother-of-two who has been living in Australia for the past four years, was believed to have been in the Dhunche area heading towards the border on Wednesday morning (local time) when the flood hit.

The software engineer had been on a guided tour with Kailash Journeys with friends from Australia, he said.

Some 315 foreign nationals have been rescued to date, according to the latest update from the Nepal Tourism Board early on Tuesday morning.

New Zealanders Dejan Kuzmic, Shweta Mhatre, Mihir Patel and Kinnari Patel were also unaccounted for.

Dejan Kuzmic has not made contact with family. Photo: supplied

'Selfless' man dreamed of sacred pilgrimage for years

Dejan Kuzmic was part of a group of 77 Isha Foundation hikers who had just completed the pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar.

Kuzmic came to New Zealand from Bosnia and Herzegovina as a refugee when he was 10 years old.

Nepal's Tourist Police confirmed Kuzmic's name to RNZ on Thursday last week.

Kuzmic's flatmate, Alicia Gimelfarb, told RNZ on Monday that Kuzmic had just turned 44.

"He was very selfless, very generous, and very ... affectionate. He was always cheerful and, you know, wanted to make everyone smile and laugh."

She said he was always helpful and went the extra mile for people.

The pair met through school and had been flatting together for the past five years.

Gimelfarb said he had been "dreaming" and planning to go to Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar to do the sacred pilgrimage for several years.

Kuzmic has not made contact since the flash flood and the MFAT has opened a consular case for him.

Missing Auckland woman travelled in Kuzmic's pilgrimage group

Auckland woman Shweta Mhatre is also believed to be missing, following the devastating flash floods.

Close friends of hers told RNZ that she was in Nepal on a pilgrimage and none had heard from her.

A former partner of hers, as well as her neighbours, had not seen or heard from her either.

RNZ confirmed on Tuesday that Mhatre had travelled in the same Isha Foundation pilgrimage group as Kuzmic.

The Isha Foundation told RNZ on Friday that Mhatre's emergency contacts had been notified about her situation.

Sadhguru, founder of the Isha Foundation, posted a video on social media saying two New Zealanders were missing from his pilgrimage group.

Mihir and Kinnari Patel travelled to Nepal to celebrate a milestone birthday. Photo: Namaskar Gujarat NZ News

'Only a miracle can save them'

Mihir and Kinnari Patel, who own the Best Value Urlich Ave Dairy in Hamilton, have also been reported missing in Nepal.

Kinnary Patel's brother, Chirag, said the family remained hopeful the couple would be found.

"We're praying and that's all we can do."

Chirag Patel said his 76-year-old mother was returning to New Zealand to support their two children. He also remained in constant contact with the children.

He said he would attend a meeting by Richa Tours, which had organised Mihir and Kinnary Patel's pilgrimage to the Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar region.

Sixty-one people who were travelling with Richa Tours were missing, Patel said.

He said the couple had been celebrating Kinnary's 50th birthday while on the pilgrimage.

"They were planning to stay here for 10 days as well," he said, speaking from Vadodara in the Indian state of Gujarat.

Patel said the couple were always happy and made sure those around them were happy as well.

"I just want to say to everyone in New Zealand to pray for my Kinnari and Mihir. Only a miracle can save them."

Meanwhile, a family friend who declined to be named said the Gujarat community in New Zealand was standing behind the Patel family.

"We are just praying for Mihir and Kinnari's return home safely," he said, adding that the community had been doing all it could to find information on the couple.

"Unfortunately, no luck so far."

Their eldest son, Drishya Patel, told RNZ last week he was holding on to hope his parents had left the area before the disaster struck.

"They're just on a trip to go visit some of the mountains in Nepal. It's like a pilgrimage of sorts. They were having a good time."

His mother had messaged him on WhatsApp last Wednesday about 5.30am (local time) to say they were leaving. The flash flood began unfolding about 8.40am.

The couple have not been heard from since.

"As long as they actually did leave when my mum sent me that message, I'm hopeful," Drishya said.