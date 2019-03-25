Father admits trying to hide killer son

Haami Hanara Photo: Pool photo

A Hawke's Bay man has admitted hiding his son in an attempt to avoid the youth being arrested for murder.

In March last year, Haami Hanara, then aged 14, stabbed Flaxmere man Kelly Donner four times and was later found guilty of his murder.

He is serving a life sentence.

His father, Witerangi Hanara (43) today pleaded guilty to a charge of perverting the course of justice.

The Crown said that after Mr Donner's death Hanara arranged for his son to be hidden and misled police as to his true whereabouts.

He has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced in May.