Father of two killed in avalanche 'one of a kind'

Brett Evans. Photo: Facebook

The Canterbury heli-skiing guide and "proud father" of two who was killed by an avalanche last week will be farewelled at a family service on Tuesday.

Brett Evans' friends and family will hold his funeral at The Staveley lodge on Burgess Rd in the Ashburton district from 3-5.30pm on October 1.

Instead of sending flowers, the family has asked people to donate to Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue or plant a native tree in Evans' memory at the Sympathy Store.

The 38-year-old died "while living his best life", his family wrote in an obituary in The Press on Saturday.

"He was one of a kind and a bloody legend to everyone who knew him," the obituary read.

"He was the dearly loved husband and best friend of Renee, and a proud father to Gus and Rex.

"He was the beloved son of Martin and Ann, an incredible brother and brother-in-law to Claire and Hamish Wilson, Nicola and Tim Valentine.

"He was the biggest hero and uncle to Harry, Tommy, William, George, Jackson, and Gracie.

"Brett was also a cherished son-in-law of Pat and Julie Farnham (Canberra), admired brother-in-law of Matt, as well as an uncle to Aaron and Ava (Canberra)."

Evans worked for Alpine Guides as a heli-skiing guide.

Its general manager Arthur McBride said last week the avalanche occurred about noon on Pito Peak, in the vicinity of Arrowsmith Range, during a guided day with Methven Heliski.

Evans, who was leading the group, was buried by the avalanche and extracted. However, he did not survive.

No other members of the group were injured in the incident.

McBride said Evans was a "much-loved friend and colleague" and their thoughts were with his family and friends.

The avalanche was reported to emergency services about 12.25pm on September 25. A search and rescue team and helicopter were immediately deployed to the area near Mt Arrowsmith in the Ashburton Lakes District.

WorkSafe was investigating.