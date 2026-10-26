A couple living opposite the site of a proposed ferris wheel on Auckland's waterfront is concerned about how it will affect the view from their apartment, as well as noise, pollution and potential seismic risk.

The attraction is one of the options that the city's cultural, events and destination agency, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, said it was exploring for activities along Quay St Promenade this summer, as part of a wider plan to open the Central Wharves to the public for the first time.

Skyline Attractions has applied to operate the ferris wheel on the Queens Wharf Breastworks, the waterfront promenade near the Downtown Ferry Terminal.

From 10am to 10pm, the ferris wheel would carry up to 144 passengers at a time across 24 gondolas.

The view from Maryanne and Alan Mummery's apartment. Photo: supplied / Maryanne Mummery

The proposal also included a cultural centre in co-ordination with Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, ticket booths, and an ice cream cart.

In a statement, director of destination Annie Dundas said it could be up and running before Christmas, with a potential December 2026 opening date.

"However, the wheel remains subject to the necessary consents and approvals before plans can be confirmed.”

Dundas said the trial opening of Quay St Promenade later this year would help to inform the longer-term planning for the wider waterfront, which was being led by the council's Auckland Urban Development Office in partnership with mana whenua.

Viv Beck, chief executive for business association Heart of the City, welcomed the proposal, saying it would be a big drawcard for visitors and locals alike.

"It would be an absolute winner. Really would be exciting if this could be pulled off, particularly before Christmas.

"We're seeing a real opportunity for, basically, attractions, sort of, complementing the great food and other offering we have.

"We can see a growing appeal of the city centre as a leisure and entertainment destination.

"So, we'd love to see it. Absolutely love to."

A scaled drawing of the Quay St North facade, with the black circle showing depicting the 32m ferris wheel. Image: Maryanne Mummery

Beck said the location, overlooking the Waitematā Harbour, would offer a "spectacular" view during the day and at night.

"If it was able to happen before Christmas, we've got the giant Christmas tree, Te Manaaki, that's attracting thousands of people. So, imagine having another sort of attraction very close by. Imagine New Year's Eve, being up and seeing the beautiful view."

However, the proposal has caused sleepless nights for Maryanne and Alan Mummery.

The couple has lived at 148 Quay St for more than 33 years.

They said the 32-metre-tall ferris wheel would not be much more than 32 metres from their apartment.

"What a 30-plus years it has been. We've watched a complete reshaping of our waterfront and our much-loved port. The Hilton Hotel was built, the Cloud was built, all the wharf sheds, apart from Shed 10, were pulled down. Covid arrived.

"And now, in 2026, the most bizarre suggestion of all: a giant ferris wheel right opposite the living spaces of hundreds of people," Maryanne said.

"Not only did we not know about this outrageous absurdity, it simply is an untenable suggestion for a small piece of port-gifted recreational land."

The couple has called for Auckland Council to reject the proposal.

"Please, Aucklanders, please, councillors, not only put aside this proposal, but look for a more appropriate location for a funfair activity."