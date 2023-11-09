Fears for missing woman after husband's stabbing death

Police inspect a house on Celtic Crescent in Ellerslie after a man was found deceased at the address. Mei Han Chong, the wife of the deceased, remains missing. Photo / Corey Fleming

Police believe a woman missing following a violent killing in Auckland may also be a victim of foul play.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard today provided an update on their investigation into the death of Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok at his Ellerslie home.

The 66-year-old’s wife, Mei Han Chong, is missing and Beard said police have grave concerns for her safety and welfare.

“Sadly we have not received any information on the whereabouts of Mei.

“We’re working hard to try and find her but we need the public’s assistance.”

Beard said Chong was last seen at home on the weekend.

“This is like a jigsaw. We’re trying to put the pieces together.

“We have a son who is grieving. He’s struggling that he’s lost a mother who can’t be found and a dad who’s been murdered.

“So if anyone has any information on where Mei is or what has happened to her, or if anyone has information on the Kia Rio motor vehicle, please contact us.

“It will help police, it will help the family.”

Kwok was found unresponsive at the Ellerslie property on Monday night by a family member and pronounced dead at the scene by police.

Police launched a homicide investigation after revealing Kwok suffered injuries that detectives say are “violent, and consistent with foul play”.

Beard today said Kwok suffered multiple stab wounds, and described the killing as ‘quite brutal’.

He said police didn’t know of any motive and suspected that more than one person could be involved.

Beard said police believed Chong was a victim of foul play because the state of the property indicated she didn’t leave the property on her own accord.

He said the indications also suggested Chong didn’t drive, and someone may have driven her away.

Police hadn’t found a murder weapon, and investigations were continuing to ascertain whether it was a targeted attack on the family, Beard said.

“It would appear this is a targeted attack - but we just don’t know why.”

“I hope she’s still alive, but I can’t say that,” Beard said of Chong’s welfare.

As part of the investigation police have appealed for information from anyone who had seen or heard from Mei Han Chong, 67.

Police are also continuing to appeal for any information or sightings of a blue Kia Rio, registration NJN927, which was last seen at the Celtic Cres address.

“We are very concerned for the safety and wellbeing of Mei Han Chong,” Beard said today. “Police have not yet located 67-year-old, nor the vehicle which belongs to the family.”

The shared driveway of the Celtic Cres property in Ellerslie where the man’s body was found remains the focus of police activity.