Ferry sailings cancelled as wild weather hits Cook Strait

Bluebridge has cancelled ferry sailings for today and tomorrow because of worsening weather in Cook Strait. Photo: NZ Herald

Bluebridge has cancelled a host of ferry sailings for today and tomorrow as weather and sea conditions worsen in Cook Strait.

The company said large swells were expected from this morning through until midday tomorrow.

At this stage 10 sailings have been cancelled between Wellington and Picton. Customers affected will be advised by email and text.

“We appreciate that a lot of people are travelling with us during these school holidays, and this weather-related disruption has impacted many of our customers’ travel plans,” Bluebridge said.

“While we are heavily booked, our teams will do their best to find alternative sailing options.

“If you’d prefer to cancel your booking, the email sent to you includes a link to the refund request form.”

At this stage Interislander sailings are still running; however, it too is warning of potential disruption over the next two days as weather conditions worsen.

The company has issued a service alert on its website, saying it is monitoring the weather closely and will advise customers directly if sailings are affected.

MetService is forecasting heavy rain and severe gales for the capital today, with strong southerly gales gusting 120km/h in exposed places. Rain is set to become more persistent this afternoon.

A strong wind warning and heavy rain watch are in force.