The Minister for Fire and Emergency NZ says the organisation was "breaching their own law in regards to levy collections" and thought she didn't need to know about it.

Brooke van Velden said she was also in the dark about it spending nearly $500,000 looking into the issue.

"It's completely unacceptable, and it points to a lack of accountability across the public service."

It comes after van Velden said on Thursday she no longer had confidence in the chief executive of the organisation, Kerry Gregory, following a "serious breach" of the no surprises clause.

Speaking to RNZ’s Morning Report programme on Friday she said her job as minister was "to hold them accountable".

"How can I possibly do that if I'm being actively withheld information?"

Van Velden said she became aware of the situation about two weeks ago - and only because the board chair said she needed to know.

She said that was doing a disservice to the public service.

"It is important that every public agency that has taxpayer or levy payer money going into it is acting transparently and has accountability going to senior levels of officials.

"It is a clear breach of trust when the public service is not allowing that information to flow."

Van Velden told Morning Report FENZ had been referred to the Serious Fraud Office, based on the board's suggestions.

She said Fire and Emergency were acting "in breach of their own law" but couldn't go into further detail.

But other concerns it raised for her were that it appeared Gregory was not aware of the issue for quite some time.

"That's concerning in terms of internal culture."

Secondly, once he was aware, he decided not to let the minister responsible for FENZ know, Van Velden said.

"That's the thing that is, I think, despicable because there's constantly been issues within Fire and Emergency.”

Issues included levy modelling, payroll, fleet procurement, and making savings in the back office.

"But at least I knew about those issues so that I could hold them accountable to the plans and processes to make them better going forward.

"This was active withholding of information."

The minister said there were "clearly cultural issues at play" within the organisation, and it was for the board to make sure that they can restore her confidence.

She also referenced asking Department of Internal Affairs to do policy work on whether or not the cultural issues within Fire and Emergency was due to them being a crown entity "at arm's length from ministers", and if there needed to be change to bring better government accountability.