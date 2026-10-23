The chief executive of Fire and Emergency New Zealand has resigned.

Kerry Gregory's resignation was announced by Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) board chairperson Raveen Jaduram on Friday afternoon.

Jaduram said Gregory had resigned "effective immediately" from his role.

"Mr Gregory says that, in the light of of the Minister of Internal Affairs' recent public statement that she did not have confidence in him, it has become untenable for him to remain in his role.

"The Board wishes to acknowledge and thank Mr Gregory for his 36 years of dedicated service, including a very lengthy period as an operational firefighter, and wishes him well for the future."

Darry Purdy would remain as acting chief executive and Megan Stiffler as national commander.

Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden, said she was advised of the resignation by the board on Friday afternoon.

"I expect the Board to manage the leadership transition appropriately and ensure the organisation remains focused on delivering for firefighters and communities."

Before Gregory's resignation he had been on extended leave for more than a month.

FENZ declined to say whether Gregory was on paid or unpaid leave.

Van Velden publicly withdrew her confidence in Gregory on September 17, accusing him of withholding significant information from her for a year.

She described his conduct as a "serious breach of trust", saying he failed to notify her despite being advised that he should.

Van Velden subsequently told RNZ's Morning Report that Fire and Emergency had been breaching the law governing levy collections.

The agency confirmed a "historical" matter relating to the administration of its levy scheme had been referred to the Serious Fraud Office.

Fire and Emergency gets most of its funding through a levy on insurance policies covering property and vehicles.