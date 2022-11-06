Firefighters call off Monday strike

A strike by firefighters planned for tomorrow has been called off.

A statement by the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union said the stoppage, scheduled to take place between 11am and noon has been withdrawn, following an agreement to return to bargaining on Wednesday.

Background strike action affecting administrative tasks would continue.

One-hour stoppages scheduled for Friday and on November 14, 21, 25 and 28 remained in place, the statement said.

