Fireworks imports have dropped to one of the lowest levels in decades as public opinion mounts in favour of a ban.

Infometrics analysis of Stats NZ and Customs data shows fireworks imports totalled just $1.2 million in the year to September 2026, down nearly 60 percent from $2.7m a year earlier. Import values have fallen for two consecutive years and were sitting 77 percent lower this year than the recent high of nearly $5m in 2024.

Principal economist Brad Olsen said the annual import value was the third-lowest since records began, even lower than during COVID, when imports fell to $1.3m in 2021. The decline likely reflected several factors, including cost of living pressures and changing social attitudes towards noise, animal welfare, fire risks and environmental impacts.

Fireworks imports peaked at $6.5m in 2016, more than five times their current level. During the 2010s, annual fireworks imports averaged $4.4m, compared with just $2.7m so far this decade, Olsen said.

SPCA senior scientific officer Dr Alison Vaughan said the group thought the figures reflected a changing societal approach to fireworks, and was redoubling its bid for political action.

"It wouldn't have passed anyone by that Guy Fawkes is just two days before the election and we have been reaching out to all political parties to urge them to consider a ban.

"It's also why we're right now asking people to sign a joint open letter to the incoming government because we really want this to be on the agenda and high up on their priorities."

NZ First has a private member's bill that would ban public sale and private use of fireworks. It made a fresh push for a ban in an announcement earlier in October.

The Government announced in July it would not progress a ban, despite Parliament's Petitions Committee recommending a ban after considering three petitions with nearly 100,000 signatures between them.

Both National's Christopher Luxon and Labour's Chris Hipkins answered "no" at the TVNZ leaders debate at the start of October when asked whether fireworks should be banned from public sale.

Vaughan said most pet owners would have some experience of animals that were frightened of fireworks.

"We know that up to three-quarters of cats and dogs have fear of fireworks and 80 percent of horses.

"A quarter of horse owners have reported their horses becoming injured as a result of fireworks but there's also the animals we don't see - our native birds are of course nesting this time of year and fireworks can lead to nest abandonment. We also see tragic stories of animals that go missing or become injured while fleeing fireworks."

The time of year meant Guy Fawkes in New Zealand posed far different challenges than it did in other parts of the world, Vaughan said.

"We have Guy Fawkes right in the heat of summer, whereas of course, for the northern hemisphere, it's when things are wet.

"We've seen fires caused by retail fireworks increase year on year, and this year is going to be a dry, windy one.

"We can expect to see more fires this year that cause suffering to animals, but also to our wildlife and our communities, and the frustrating thing, all this suffering is avoidable."

Vaughan noted that the drop in imports may not correlate to fewer fireworks this year.

"Unfortunately, as everyone will know, people stockpile them. It will still be more than just one night and it will still be suffering that is totally avoidable.

"That's why we're really pushing for a ban on private sale and use - we think it's time for New Zealand."

The SPCA advocated for official public fireworks events instead of backyard fireworks, she said.

"We'd like to see people celebrating safely with well-managed, notified public displays or even light shows and other alternatives. This allows people to celebrate and it keeps animals safe."