Fisherman pulls body in plastic bag from Hauraki Gulf

File photo

A fisherman has discovered a body floating in Auckland’s Gulf Harbour this afternoon.

Police said they are at a reserve in Gulf Harbour this afternoon where a body has been found.

"The body was located in the water by members of the public near Laurie Southwick Parade around 3.15pm," police said.

Retiree Paul Middleton told Stuff he found the body in a black plastic bag.

"I saw a big lump out in the water that I thought might be a cow or something, so thought some kahawai might be hanging around nearby," Middleton said.

"There was plastic bag inside of plastic bag inside of plastic bag. To start with I thought someone had thrown away a big chunk of meat, but then I saw clothes on it - and then a hand," he said.

Police are treating the death as unexplained and an area has been cordoned off while police make enquiries in the nearby area.

"There is no immediate risk to the public in relation to this death. Further information will be provided when available," police said.

Local man Kylan Kukard saw five police officers carrying the body from the water. The body was shrouded in a white plastic sheet.

"Quite a few officers were trying to pick it up, so it’s obviously quite heavy. I’m assuming, definitely an adult," Kukard said.

There was a large police presence at the scene and "a lot" of people had turned up to see what was happening, he said.

Neighbours have been talking about the incident, he said, and it had left them shaken.

"Parents from the school were messaging me, as well. Everyone’s just a bit - you know, it’s too close to home."

Police were talking to people around the scene, he said.