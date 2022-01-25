Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Five people in hospital after cleaning water tank

    1. News
    2. National

    Five people have been hospitalised after they had to be rescued from a large concrete water tank last night.

    Police received reports that three people were "affected by carbon monoxide fumes" in Kumeu at 8.30pm.

    "It appears one person was cleaning the tank and the others may have gone to their assistance," a police spokesperson said.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand told the New Zealand Herald they rescued three people from inside a 5000-gallon household concrete water tank.

    A St John spokesperson said five ambulances were at the scene and treated five patients including two who were critical and three who were in a moderate condition.

    The patients were taken by ambulance to Auckland and North Shore hospitals.

     

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter