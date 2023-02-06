There have been five road deaths on Waitangi Day.

A person died on the way to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Clareville, Carterton, about 4.10pm today.

One other person was transported to Wellington Hospital with serious injuries, while two people were taken to Masterton Hospital with moderate injuries, police said.

The Serious Crash Unit is conducting a scene examination and State Highway 2 remained closed on Monday night.

Earlier, a motorcyclist was killed on SH50, in central Hawke's Bay, about 2.15pm.

Diversions were in place at Ashcott Rd and Ongaonga for several hours.

Meanwhile, three people died in two separate crashes on SH4 in the central North Island this morning.

Two people died in a crash at Raetahi about midday and two others were injured, police said.

One person died in a crash just before 11.30am at Manunui, near Taumarunui.