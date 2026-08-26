The flu vaccine will be free to all under-fives from next year.

Doctors had been calling for the vaccine to be fully funded, with this year's influenza strain causing a big spike in infections.

Children under five had by far the biggest rates of hospitalisation, particularly Māori and Pasifika tamariki.

Pharmac chief pharmaceuticals advisor Adrienne Martin said the change meant next winter about 260,000 more children would be eligible from aged six months until their fifth birthday.

"This will help protect young children and their whānau against influenza and will reduce the impact of seasonal flu on our communities, and the wider health system," she said.

Currently flu vaccines were only free for under-fives if they had been hospitalised with respiratory illnesses or had other diseases like diabetes, asthma or a heart condition.

The change would not be in time for this year's flu season.

Martin said that was because it would take time to get the supplies.

"Ordering and manufacturing flu vaccine happens many months before the start of the flu season," she said.

"Vaccines take a long time to make and ship to New Zealand, so manufacturers can't always make more product during the flu season if demand is higher than forecast."

Martin said two new influenza vaccines were being funded for the first time, a cell-based vaccine and an adjuvanted vaccine, and will provide increased protection compared with the currently funded egg-based influenza vaccines.

"We are also widening access to a pneumococcal vaccine to help prevent people who have already had a serious infection from getting it again.

"This will give the 700 people who will be eligible for this vaccine each year much needed reassurance and protection."

The Ministry of Health's Dr Andrew Old said the influenza vaccine changes would help strengthen the country's defences against flu next season.

"I would also encourage those who haven't had a flu vaccine this season to consider getting vaccinated. Flu cases are on the rise and this year's vaccine still offers the best available protection against current strains for people, their friends and families this winter."

The influenza vaccine changes come into effect from the start of next year's influenza season on April 1, 2027. Changes to meningococcal, pneumococcal and all other vaccines take effect from July 1.