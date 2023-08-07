Focus shifts in search for Yanfei Bao

Yanfei Bao was last seen alive on July 19. Photo: Supplied

Police searching for missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao are set to focus on roads and farmland on the outskirts of the city.

Yanfei Bao was last seen alive on July 19, when she arrived at a house for sale on Trevor St, Hornby, set to show a potential buyer through it.

A week later, her disappearance was upgraded to a homicide investigation. Since then, police have appeared to focus their efforts on the Halswell River and Lake Ellesmere.

A police spokesperson today said the team had paused their search for the day, to “take stock of where they are at and assess their next steps”.

On Tuesday the search would focus roads and farmland in and around Hudsons, Davidsons, and Clarks Rds.

The officer in charge of the search for Operation Helo, Detective Brent Menzies, earlier told The New Zealand Herald a “significant amount of time and resource” has been put into the search.

“Everyone recognises the importance and everyone is sticking their hands up to help.

“At the end of the day, we just want some answers and something to give back to Yanfei’s family so they can have some closure.”

Divers have covered about 2.5 kilometres of water in their search for Yanfei Bao. Photo: NZ Herald

On Wednesday, Bao’s family issued a statement thanking family, friends, and the general public for the “outpouring of kind words and unwavering support following the disappearance of their beloved wife and mother.

“The love and compassion displayed by fellow New Zealanders has been truly humbling, and the Bao family cannot express how grateful they are for all the generous donations made through Givealittle.”

The family also expressed their “sincere appreciation” to the police for their “invaluable support and relentless dedication” in the search for Bao.

“The family urges anyone with information that could assist the police in locating Yanfei to come forward as soon as possible.

“Their only desire is to have her returned to them, so they can find closure and begin the grieving process.”

The family also encouraged everyone to cherish their loved ones and express their feelings openly.

“Go home tonight and tell all those you hold dear that you love and cherish them,” Bao’s husband Paul Gooch said.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves earlier said staff were “dedicated” to piecing together the circumstances of the investigation.

A 52-year-old man is charged with allegedly kidnapping Bao.

Police were tight-lipped over what the man had told them. Reeves confirmed further charges are being considered.