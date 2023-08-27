Four killed, 6 hurt in weekend crashes

Photo: ODT files

A teenager killed in a Christchurch crash has been named, and emergency services have been busy attending collisions throughout the country over the weekend.

Police said they were told on Saturday afternoon that a vehicle had been spotted down a bank in Abel Tasman National Park at the top of the South Island.

Officers investigated and one person was found dead at the site of the single-vehicle crash in Totaranui Rd, a police statement said.

A scene guard was in place overnight, with plans to retrieve the vehicle on Sunday.

In Northland, one person has died following a collision on the Karikari Peninsula at Lake Ohia.

Police said they were called to the single-car crash near the intersection of State Highway 10 and Inland Rd about 2.55am on Sunday.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and inquiries were ongoing.

On Saturday afternoon, police said two people died after a crash on SH26 at Te Aroha in Waikato, while another two were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

In Palmerston North, two people were seriously injured after a crash early on Saturday morning. Police said the driver had failed to stop for officers.

Meanwhile, Park Avenue in Ohakune was closed for a time after a serious crash early on Sunday.

One person was flown to hospital in a critical condition and another had minor injuries, police said.

Teen killed in Christchurch crash named

Police have named a teenager who died after a crash in the Christchurch suburb of Harewood last month.

She was Nekera Eileen Low, of Christchurch.

In a statement this morning, police said inquiries were continuing into the circumstances of the crash in Greywacke Rd on July 31.

- additional reporting ODT Online